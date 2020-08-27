|
COCKS Betty Of Altofts.
Formerly of Allerton Bywater.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a short illness on the
18th August 2020, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late Fred,
a devoted mum of Janine & Ian,
a special grandma & great grandma, also a dear mother in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place
on Tuesday 8th September
with a private service (invited family & friends only please) in St Mary Magdalene Church, Altofts at 2pm followed by committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
The funeral cortege will pause outside Betty's home address at 1.40pm for friends and neighbours to pay their own respects before making our way onto the service.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Normanton. TEL- 01924 899998
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 27, 2020