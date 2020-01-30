|
|
|
HARVEY Betty Aged 87 years, passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on January 18th 2020, with her loving family by her side. Now re-united with her beloved husband Terence. Much loved sister of the late Granville, Francis, Cyril, Vi and Terry, also a very dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and a good friend and neighbour of Jean. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, February 5th at
1.40pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left
in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020