Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Betty Marchant

Betty Marchant Notice
MARCHANT
BETTY (née Leigh) Passed away suddenly at home in Airedale, Castleford on March 28th 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Brian and a very dear aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. A private service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, 15th April. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Betty would be appreciated and may be kindly sent to the British Heart Foundation or Vascular Dementia UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 9, 2020
