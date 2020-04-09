|
|
|
MARCHANT
BETTY (née Leigh) Passed away suddenly at home in Airedale, Castleford on March 28th 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Brian and a very dear aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. A private service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, 15th April. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Betty would be appreciated and may be kindly sent to the British Heart Foundation or Vascular Dementia UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 9, 2020