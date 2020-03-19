|
|
|
CLEAR Bill (Pal) Maralyn and family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, offered kind words and attended Bill's funeral at St Michaels
Catholic Church, Knottingley.
Special thanks to family and friends, to Father Tim for
the comforting service.
To J Punton & Son for their caring funeral arrangements, to
Truly Scrumptious for the excellent funeral teas and to Flower Shack for the beautiful flowers.
A dear husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend who
will be sadly missed.
Mar. 19, 2020