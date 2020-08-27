Home

Brenda Dillon

Brenda Dillon Notice
Dillon Brenda
(née Beddow) Passed away peacefully on 22nd August, 2020, aged 88 years, on The Stroke Unit, Pinderfields Hospital with her family by her side. Devoted wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother,
grandma, sister and aunt.
A private Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 7th September at St Joseph's Church, Castleford, at 1.45pm, followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 3.15pm. Donations, if desired, instead of flowers please, to childrenwithcancer.org.uk.
Enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors: 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 27, 2020
