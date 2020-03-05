|
Armstrong Brian Of Sharlston, passed away peacefully in The Prince of Wales Hospice with his loving family
by his side on Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband of Iris, devoted dad to Susan and Jane, cherished grandad to Gemma
and a dear father-in-law to Martin.
Brian will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations kindly received for
The Prince of Wales Hospice and
the Yorkshire Air Ambulance may
be left in the donation box placed outside the crematorium exit doors.
All enquires to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020