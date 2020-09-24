|
|
|
Flanagan Brian (Bud) Peacefully with his loving
family beside him on
Friday 18th September 2020
aged 85 of Pontefract.
Beloved husband of Sandra
and the late Jean,
dearly loved dad of Michele,
Gail and Sharon, loving father in law of Darren, John and Matthew, stepdad of Michelle and David and treasured grandad
and great grandad.
A private family funeral
will take place.
Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Brian can be sent directly to Dementia UK.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 24, 2020