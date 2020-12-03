|
FOWLER BRIAN VINCENT Of Castleford, sadly passed away in peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on November 20th 2020, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Jackie, dearly loved father of Andrew and Robert and very dear father-in-law of Maria and Tracey, also loving grandad of Lauren, Megan and Lillie. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, December 7th at 9.30 am. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Brian would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to The Prince Of Wales Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020