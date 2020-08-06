Home

MARCHANT Brian Of Airedale, Castleford, passed away peacefully on July 23rd 2020, aged 84 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Betty, also a very dear uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle. Thank you to friends and neighbours for your kindness and support and a special thank you to Paul and Paula for all your help and friendship over the last 15 years.
A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, August 12th.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Brian would be appreciated and may be sent directly to the Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020
