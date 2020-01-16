Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Brian Norman

Brian Norman Notice
NORMAN Brian John Of Castleford. Formerly of Hull.
Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness, with his
loving family by his side on the
6th January 2020, aged 94 years.
A devoted husband of the late Elsie,
a dearly loved dad, a special
grandad & great grandad, also a dear father in law and half brother.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 27th January with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 12.20pm. After the service all are welcome to join the family for refreshments at The George V, WF10 4RN. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The RNLI. All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020
