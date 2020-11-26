|
|
|
SPENCER Brian Of Methley.
Passed away peacefully at home, after a brave fight against illness, with his loving family by his side
on the 22nd November 2020,
aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Sue,
a much loved dad of Gail,
a special grandad to Craig,
a dear father-in-law to David,
a loving brother to Derek & Keith,
also a dear brother-in-law & uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 3rd December with a private service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.30am.
Due to current restrictions,
sadly only invited family and
friends to attend please.
All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 26, 2020