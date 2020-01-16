|
|
|
Whitaker Carol Ann
(nee England) Peacefully in the
Prince of Wales Hospice, surrounded by her loving
family on 8th January 2020,
her 72nd birthday.
Beloved wife of the late Keith Whitaker, much loved mam of Michelle and Lee, devoted nana of Ellie and Chloe. A dear sister, sister in law, aunt and friend to many.
Funeral service on Wednesday
29th January 2020 at Pontefract Crematorium at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only, donations
to Prince of Wales Hospice.
Please join family afterwards at the George V Working Men's Club.
For any enquires contact
T F Morritt 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020