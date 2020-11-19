Home

J Punton & Son Ltd (Snaith, Goole)
1 Market Place
Snaith, East Yorkshire DN14 9HE
01405 860382
MARKS Celia
(née Dobbing) On 10th November 2020, peacefully with family at her side at Willow Park Care Home,
in Pontefract.
Formerly of Snaith and Fitzwilliam, aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Robert (Bob),
and a dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd December.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Enquiries to J Punton & Son Funeral Directors on
01405 860382.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 19, 2020
