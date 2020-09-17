|
|
|
Willock Christopher Grenville The family would like to announce the tragic death on
Tuesday 1st September 2020
of Christopher, aged 54.
Much loved son of Colin and Anne, treasured brother of Darren and John. Sadly mourned by the wider family, Jeanette, friends and work mates. Due to the funeral Covid-19 restrictions, a family service will take place on
Monday 21st September 2020. Donations in Christopher's memory direct to the Prince of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 17, 2020