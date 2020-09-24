|
|
|
WILLOCK Christopher Grenville The father of Christopher, Colin Willock would like to thank all friends and relatives who attended Christopher's funeral.
A big thanks for all their help and support. Thanks to all his work mates at Stoelze Flaconnage and Lisa Burrows at Human Resources. Thanks to
Jennings Funeral Service for their professionalism on the day.
Thanks to the
Reverend Sharon Brown of
St Andrews Church, Ferrybridge.
God bless you all.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 24, 2020