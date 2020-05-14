|
Atkinson Clare
(née Hampson) Peacefully on Thursday 30th April 2020 aged 89 of Pontefract.
Loving wife of Donald, beloved mum of Kathryn, Phillip and the late Paul and treasured grandma,
great grandma and mother in law.
A private funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium and a memorial service will take place on a future date where all friends and family will be invited. Private donations will be gratefully received in Clare's memory directly to The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020