|
|
|
Atkinson Clive Formerly of Pontefract.
Passed away in Brixham on
17th January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved and sadly missed dad, grandad, great grandad
and friend.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Stockman & Loram Service Chapel, 19 Holwell Road, Brixham, TQ5 9NE on Sunday 16th February 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Clive for either
R.N.L.I (Torbay Lifeboat) or
Guide Dogs for the Blind
may be left by retiring collection
or sent care of
Dominic Loram,
Funeral Director at
Stockman & Loram.
01803 882385
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020