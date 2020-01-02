|
|
|
BIRCH COLIN Of Pontefract & formerly of Castleford and former employee at Ferrybridge Power Station, passed away in hospital on December 23rd, 2019, aged 79 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Angela. Dearly loved dad of Simon and Jonathan, dear father in law of Lesley and Dawn and caring and much loved grandad of Evan, George and Charlie, also a very dear brother and uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, January 14th at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince Of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 2, 2020