|
|
|
Butterfield Colin Passed away suddenly at home
on 7th January, aged 83 years.
Much loved dad of Kate,
well known character of
Fairburn and Brotherton.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 11am followed by refreshments at the Three Horse Shoes, Fairburn.
Please wear something
bright and cheerful.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Wm. Dodgson and Son, 74-76 High Street, Kippax Leeds LS25 7AJ tel 0113 2872277.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020