MAW Colin Aged 74 years, of Glass Houghton, passed away in Manor Park Care Home on February 27th 2020,
after a long illness, bravely borne. Dearly loved husband of Lynda, much loved dad of Gareth, Kirsty and her partner Garry, Katy and Colin and dear father-in-law of Jayne. Loving and dearly loved grandad of Leanne, William, Bobby and Samuel and great-grandad of Callum, Oliver and Ely. Requiem Mass to take place at St. Paul's Church on Wednesday, March 18th at 11.30 am followed by private cremation. Will friends please accept this intimation and are welcome to go to George V WMC afterwards, where the family will join you on their return from the Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated and will be divided between Parkinson's UK and Manor Park Residents and Carers Fund. These may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020