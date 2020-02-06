|
|
|
NODDER COLIN Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully
in hospital after a short illness,
with his loving family
by his side, on the
24th January 2020
aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of Pat,
a much loved dad to Terry and Joanne, a dear father in law
of Barbara & Darren, a special
and respected grandad to Nicola, Karl, Imogen, Bradley, Elliot, Euan and Lydia, a loved great grandad
of Tia, Albert, Mila & Smilte,
a dear brother of Herbert and brother in law to Margaret.
Will be sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 11th February with
service at Pontefract Crematorium
at 11-40am.
Family flowers by request
only please. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of
The Parkinson's Society.
The family kindly invite all
attending to join them after
the service for refreshments to
The Kingscroft Hotel. WF8 4HA.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020