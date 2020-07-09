Home

Colin Price Notice
PRICE Colin
(Slogger) Of Castleford. Former rugby
league player of Doncaster RLFC.
Passed away suddenly but
peacefully at home, on the
23rd June 2020, aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of the late Brenda, loving dad to Gary and Geraldine, a special grandad of Jamie, Lewis, Leanne and Gareth and great grandad to Alicia, Erin
and Tommy, also a dear father in law of David. Will be greatly missed by all
of his family and his many friends. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 15th July, with a private service (family only please)
at Pontefract Crematorium.
The funeral cortège will leave from the family address at 1-55pm.
We will then pause outside Smawthorne Lane WMC at around 2pm, then around the corner at Castleford Bowling Club, for friends to pay their own respects, before making our way onto the service.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel.01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020
