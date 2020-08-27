|
ADAMS CONSTANCE ANN Formerly of Methley, passed away on August 18th 2020, aged 82 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Les and a loved aunt and friend. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, September 1st at 1.45 pm. Due to current restrictions only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Ann would be appreciated and may be sent directly to Dementia UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 27, 2020