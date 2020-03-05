|
ADAMS DAVE Of Pontefract, passed away in Northern General Hospital, Sheffield on February 24th 2020, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Jennifer, loving father of Trevor and Christopher and very dear
father-in-law of Robert and Elaine, also a much loved brother and brother-in-law. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday March 11th at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations if so desired for The British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract. Tel. 600074
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020