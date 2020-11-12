|
Cooper Townend David Of Methley, aged 75 years died peacefully in The Wakefield Hospice on Sunday 8th November 2020. The beloved husband of Christine devoted and loving dad of Neil and Elizabeth a dear father-in-law, a cherished and adored grandad and great grandad and a very dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
A service to celebrate David's life will be held in St Oswald's Church Methley followed by burial. Due to the current restrictions only people invited are allowed to attend the service. The cortege will leave
from David's home on Friday
20th November at 12.20pm, this will allow friends and neighbours to pay their own respects to David. Donations in memory for The Wakefield Hospice may be sent directly to the hospice at
www.wakefieldhospice.org.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 12, 2020