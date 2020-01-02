Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00
Church Road Methodist Church, St Annes
David Elliston Notice
ELLISTON David Stanley December 18th,
peacefully at Starr Hills Methodist Home, Lytham St Annes, aged 89.
Beloved husband of 65 years to Pearl, much-loved father of
Robert and Catherine, a dearly-loved father-in-law to Jill and Robert, and a treasured grandfather to
Catherine and Mary.
May he rest in peace
and rise in glory.
Funeral Monday, January 13th, 11am, Church Road Methodist Church, St Annes. A private committal will be followed by a reception at The Bedford Hotel. Family flowers only but donations to Church Road Methodist Church may be made in memory of David. Enquiries to R.L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors,
The Old Lifeboat House,
East Bank Road. St Annes,
01253 780860.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 2, 2020
