KNIGHT David Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, on the
12th April 2020, aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of Christine,
a dear brother to Andrew, also a brother in law to Anne.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 29th April with a
private service (family only)
at Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 23, 2020