|
|
|
MOON David Scatchard David, a true gentleman passed away on 15th of June, with beloved wife Glenis by his side.
Aged 79, David was father to Pamela and Christopher, grandad to Imogen, and brother to Pat and Peter.
He also leaves adopted family, Linda, Lloyd, Rhys, Mya and Logan.
David will be greatly missed by all his friends from every walk of life, for his stories, humour and help he provided over the many decades.
He faced his illness with remarkable grace, humour and dignity.
Thank you to the wonderful Macmillan and NHS nurses and carers who supported David and Glenis through his final days.
Friends and extended family are welcome to pay their respects outside the family home at 12:00pm on Thursday 2nd July as the cortège leaves for a private cremation.
At a later date, after the pandemic is over there will be a celebration of David's life.
Anyone wishing to make a donation are welcome and it will be passed onto the Prince of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 25, 2020