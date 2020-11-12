|
Roughton David Of Allerton Bywater.
Passed away peacefully at home, after a brave fight against illness with his loving family by his side,
on the 1st November 2020,
aged 73 years. The devoted dad of Elaine and Dave, dear father in law to Rachel & Wayne, a much loved grandad also the loved brother of Nicholas and Steve. Will be greatly missed by all of his family and
his many friends.
The funeral will take place with a private service (family only please) on Wednesday 18th November at Pontefract Crematorium at
10-45am. Due to current restrictions, sadly only invited
family and friends to attend.
The funeral cortège will leave from the family address on Victoria Street, we will then travel and pause outside The Victoria Pub on Maine Street at around 10-20am for his friends to pay their own respects, before we make our way onto the service. All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01977-555733.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 12, 2020