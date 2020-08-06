|
SMART DAVID Passed away at home in Airedale, Castleford on July 31st 2020, aged 68 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Susan. Dearly loved dad of Jason and Joanne and a much loved granddad and great-grandad, also a very dear brother. Cortege to leave residence NEXT Thursday, August 13th at 3.25pm for a private service at Pontefract Crematorium. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of David would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to Parkinson's UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020