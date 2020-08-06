Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Smart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Smart

Notice Condolences

David Smart Notice
SMART DAVID Passed away at home in Airedale, Castleford on July 31st 2020, aged 68 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Susan. Dearly loved dad of Jason and Joanne and a much loved granddad and great-grandad, also a very dear brother. Cortege to leave residence NEXT Thursday, August 13th at 3.25pm for a private service at Pontefract Crematorium. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of David would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to Parkinson's UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -