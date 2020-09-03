|
Jefferies Deanna Mary Passed away on
Wednesday 19th August 2020,
aged 75 years of Pontefract.
It is with great sadness that we
have to announce the passing of
the much loved Wife of John (deceased), Mum to Tracy, Lisa,
and Catherine, Grandma to Zara, Sophie, Madeleine, Caitlin, and
Keira, Sister, and Auntie.
Passed peacefully at her
daughters home after a long
and bravely fought battle.
A family service will take place on Friday 11th September at 12:15 pm at
All Saints Church, Pontefract and at Pontefract Crematorium. We are only allowed a limited amount of people to attend, however, anybody wishing to pay their respects may remain outside the church where social distancing must be observed.
Family flowers only but donations may be made in lieu of flowers to
St Leonard's Hospice, York.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 3, 2020