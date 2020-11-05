Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Murphy

Notice Condolences

Debbie Murphy Notice
MURPHY DEBBIE
(née Land) Of Castleford, passed away on October 26th 2020, aged 58 years. Daughter of the late Maureen Sledmore and Derek Land, dearly loved mam of Robert and Ryan, loving grandma of Dylan, Sophia and Jayden and very dear sister of Tracey. Cortege to leave her sister's residence tomorrow, Friday, November 6th at 12.40 pm for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -