MURPHY DEBBIE
(née Land) Of Castleford, passed away on October 26th 2020, aged 58 years. Daughter of the late Maureen Sledmore and Derek Land, dearly loved mam of Robert and Ryan, loving grandma of Dylan, Sophia and Jayden and very dear sister of Tracey. Cortege to leave her sister's residence tomorrow, Friday, November 6th at 12.40 pm for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 5, 2020