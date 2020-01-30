|
|
|
GREENWAY Denise On 18th January 2020 at home following an illness bravely borne.
Daughter of the late
Edward and Kathleen Greenway. Dearly loved partner to Sue and cherished sister to Robert, Jennifer, Lyn and Angela.
A service will be held in Celebration of Denise's life on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at Pontefract Crematorium at
3.40 pm. No black ties and
family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the Bexley Wing, St. James Hospital, Leeds for which a box
will be provided at the service.
Would friends please accept this, the only intimation and kindly
meet at the Crematorium.
Any enquiries to the Co-Op
Funeral Services, Pontefract.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020