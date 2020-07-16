|
WILLIAMS Denise S.R.N. of Ackworth.
Passed away peacefully at
Victoria House Nursing Home,
8th July 2020 after a long illness.
Beloved sister of Valerie and Christine, aunt and Godmother of Emma, great aunt of Charlie and sister in law of Christopher.
A nursing career of 40 years at Pontefract Infirmary and sister in charge of A & E.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Funeral service at St. Cuthbert's Church, High Ackworth
on 20th July at 10.45am followed by burial at Ackworth Cemetery, Doncaster Road at 11.30am.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 16, 2020