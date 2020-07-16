Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Williams

Notice Condolences

Denise Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Denise S.R.N. of Ackworth.
Passed away peacefully at
Victoria House Nursing Home,
8th July 2020 after a long illness.
Beloved sister of Valerie and Christine, aunt and Godmother of Emma, great aunt of Charlie and sister in law of Christopher.
A nursing career of 40 years at Pontefract Infirmary and sister in charge of A & E.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Funeral service at St. Cuthbert's Church, High Ackworth
on 20th July at 10.45am followed by burial at Ackworth Cemetery, Doncaster Road at 11.30am.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -