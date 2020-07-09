|
CLARKE DENNIS Passed away suddenly at home in Castleford on June 28th 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Sheila, dearly loved dad of Susan and Neil and very dear father-in-law of Andrew and Cheryl, also loving grandad of Lee, Christopher, Samantha, Matthew and Ashley and much loved "pops" of Lola, Ollie and Ashton. A private burial to take place at Whitwood Cemetery NEXT Thursday, July 16th. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020