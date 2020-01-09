|
|
|
Farmery Dennis Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 1st January. Dennis, aged 63 years of Ackworth and formerly
Sandholm, Gilberdyke,
was a dearly beloved husband,
a loving dad, devoted son
and special brother.
Also, a respected sportsman.
Funeral service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium (WF8 4HA) on Thursday 16th January
at 3pm, followed by refreshments at Pontefract Squash Club.
Family flowers only. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support are welcome in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to
Infinity Funeral Directors -
Ackworth - 0800 7723583
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020