Home

POWERED BY

Services
C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis McCone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis McCone

Notice Condolences

Dennis McCone Notice
McCONE
Dennis Raymond Of Pontefract, passed away on February 17th 2020, aged 95 years. Beloved husband of Doreen and a devoted uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, March 3rd at 1.40 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, to be divided between The British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer's Society, which may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -