McCONE
Dennis Raymond Of Pontefract, passed away on February 17th 2020, aged 95 years. Beloved husband of Doreen and a devoted uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, March 3rd at 1.40 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, to be divided between The British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer's Society, which may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020