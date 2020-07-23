Home

Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
St. Edward's Church (Private)
Brotherton
View Map
BOWKER DEREK Of Castleford, passed away on July 13th 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Susan and a dearly loved dad, grandad and brother. Service and committal to take place at
St. Edward's Church, Brotherton
on Wednesday, July 29th. Due to current restrictions only people invited may attend the service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Derek would be appreciated and may be sent directly to the Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 23, 2020
