|
|
|
Edwards Derek Former Castleford and
Great Britain Rugby League Player.
Peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family on Monday 27th January 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Betty.
Much loved dad of Mark and Kerry and father in law of Sonya and Graham. Devoted grandad of Amy, Lauren, Lewis and Megan and great grandad of Georgia,
Jamie and Charlie. Dear brother
to Sheila, a sadly missed
brother in law, uncle and friend.
Funeral service on Tuesday
18th February 2020.
The cortege will leave from
The Jungle, Wheldon Road, Castleford at 12:20pm.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium
at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu the Alzheimer's Society. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at
The Roundhill WMC.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020