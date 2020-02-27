|
|
|
Edwards Derek Betty, Mark and Kerry wish to convey their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours
for the messages of condolence, sympathy cards and charitable donations received following the loss of such a wonderful man.
Thanks to Kevin and all the team
at TF Morritt for their caring,
compassionate and efficient
funeral arrangements.
Special thanks to Castleford
Tigers Rugby League Club for
the respect they showed on his
last journey through The Jungle.
Thanks also to Lesley Blessington
for such a lovely service and tribute
to Derek, Neil Barker Florist for the
beautiful floral tributes and to Steve
and Cheryl for their kind hospitality
at the Roundhill which ended a
great send off to the kindest man
you would ever want to meet.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020