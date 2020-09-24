Home

HIGHFIELD DEREK We are saddened to announce the sudden death of Derek on September 14th 2020, aged 80 years. Derek was the beloved husband of the late Jean Highfield and uncle to Christine and Christopher. Service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, 1st October. Due to the Covid restrictions, only invited guests will be able to attend. The cortege will leave the RAFA Club on Pontefract Road, Castleford at 2.55pm. Those who wish to pay their respects are asked to meet in the car park of the RAFA Club from 2.40pm. Family flowers only, donations to the Prince of Wales Hospice would be gratefully accepted. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 24, 2020
