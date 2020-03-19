Home

Mosby Derek Jean and family would like
to thank all relatives, friends
and neighbours for their kind support, cards and donations following the sad loss of Derek. Special thanks to Rev Tracy Ibbotson for a beautiful service a big thank you to Cheryl and all the staff at the Roundhill Club for their lovely catering and finally Chris McTigue and staff at McTigue Funeral Director's for the excellent and caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020
