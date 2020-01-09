|
|
|
Parker Derek Peacefully at home on
Christmas Day, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
much loved dad, grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
Funeral service on
Friday 17th January 2020 at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
Afterwards all friends are
welcome to join the family at Kellingley Social Club.
For enquires call T F Morritt
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020