Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Townend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Townend

Notice Condolences

Derek Townend Notice
TOWNEND DEREK Of Castleford, passed away on November 19th 2020, aged 91 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Mollie. Loving father of Debbie, Karen and Nicola and a very dear father-in-law, also a much loved grandad, great-grandad and a dear brother. Cortege to leave residence on Friday, December 4th at 11.10am for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.30am. Due to current restrictions only those invited may attend.
Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Tel. 01977 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -