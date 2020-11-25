|
TOWNEND DEREK Of Castleford, passed away on November 19th 2020, aged 91 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Mollie. Loving father of Debbie, Karen and Nicola and a very dear father-in-law, also a much loved grandad, great-grandad and a dear brother. Cortege to leave residence on Friday, December 4th at 11.10am for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.30am. Due to current restrictions only those invited may attend.
Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Tel. 01977 552265.
