WALKER Derek Of Featherstone.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 5th February 2020,
aged 90 years.
A dearly loved brother of Malcolm Walker and the late Keith Walker, also a dear uncle to Martin,
Neil & Gail. Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 17th February with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 3.40pm. Everyone is welcome after the service to join the family for refreshments at The White House Pub, Featherstone WF7 5AA.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020