NICHOLSON DERICK ARTHUR Passed away in hospital on
January 7th 2020. Beloved husband of Brenda, also a dearly loved brother and uncle and good friend to many. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, February 5th at 11.40 am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Dementia UK, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020