PARKER Donald Of Knottingley, passed away in hospital on January 16th 2020, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Janet, dearly loved dad of Darren and Mark and very dear father-in-law of Lisa and Mel, also loving grandad of Jamie, Milly, Lily, Max and Ben and a much loved brother. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, February 6th at 11.00am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Macmillan Nurses, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. 01977 600074/ 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020