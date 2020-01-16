|
|
|
Swain Donald Of Castleford.
Former employee at Hicksons. Passed away peacefully with his darling daughter by his side,
on the 29th December 2019,
aged 83 years.
The beloved husband
of the late Margaret,
a devoted & precious dad to Dawn and the late Helen, greatest grandpa to Daisy, Evie & Madeline,
a dear father in law of Darren,
a loved brother of James,
also a very dear brother in law and uncle. Will be greatly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 20th January with service at Pontefract Crematorium at
2-20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received
in aid of Dementia UK.
The family invite all attending to please join them after the service for refreshments to Kingscroft Hotel. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020