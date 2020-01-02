|
|
|
FLINT DOREEN
(nee Lalley) Of Pontefract and formerly of Castleford, passed away peacefully on December 20th 2019,
aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Peter, dearly loved mum of Petrina, Michael, Nicola and the late Carolyn and very dear mother-in-law of Liam, Debbie, Darren and Norman, also a loving grandma and
great-grandma and much loved sister of Jimmy. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, January 9th at 1.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 2, 2020