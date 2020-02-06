|
Flint Doreen Peter and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers, kindness and support during this sad time.
Many thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Friarwood Surgery
for your care and support
over the last year.
Thank you to the Reverend Micheal Taylor and C.E. Ashtons for their personal and caring funeral arrangements and service.
Thanks to The Ambience for catering and providing a lovely afternoon. Thank you for your generous donations of £500
to Cancer Research.
Doreen would have been
so happy and proud.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020